(CNN) Marc Mukasey, a longtime ally of Rudy Giuliani, is in talks to possibly join President Donald Trump's legal team, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Adding Mukasey to the President's roster of lawyers outside the White House is under consideration, but sources cautioned that a final decision has not been made. Mukasey declined to comment. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow declined comment as well.

Marc Mukasey seen in 2007 at his father's, Michael Muasey's swearing in as Attorney General.

Mukasey, a former federal prosecutor who leads the white-collar defense practice at Greenberg Traurig, has had a close relationship with Giuliani for years.

