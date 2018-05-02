Washington (CNN) Six more US-based scientists have been selected to take part in French President Emmanuel Macron's call to "Make our Planet Great Again," which was announced in response to President Donald Trump pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

Tuesday's announcement says French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovations, Frederique Vidal, emphasized that there is an urgency to counter climate change. It adds that the joint initiative by France and Germany offers the international scientific community to increase its efforts in battling climate change.

The US-based scientists are part of a larger group of 14, and come from a variety of universities like Yale, MIT and Florida State, among others.

According to the statement Tuesday, which was translated from French, some of the projects in the new group focus on issues like the impact of climate change on biodiversity and the effect on the oceans.

