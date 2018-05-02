Senate Republicans hit Jon Tester over VA nominee in new web ad

(CNN) President Donald Trump's recent attacks on Sen. Jon Tester will be brought directly to Montana voters through a new online ad from the Senate Republicans' campaign arm.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a new ad Wednesday attacking Tester for airing charges that sunk Trump's nomination of Ronny Jackson for Veterans Affairs Secretary.

The ad draws from a rally President Trump held last weekend in Michigan, during which he thundered against Tester for "throwing out things that he's heard" about Jackson.

"What Jon Tester did to this man is a disgrace," Trump says in a portion of the speech cut for the ad. Trump also called for Tester to resign during a part of the speech not featured in the ad.

"Trump is right: it's time for Jon Tester to go," a narrator declares at the end of the ad.

