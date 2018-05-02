Lawmakers push for Ryan to keep House chaplain he asked to resign

Washington (CNN) Lawmakers from both parties are lobbying House Speaker Paul Ryan to take steps to rescind his request that the House chaplain resign, a week after news of the Wisconsin Republican's call for the Rev. Pat Conroy to step down became public.

Republican Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina asked Ryan to reinstate Conroy, saying in a letter he believes the way the House chaplain was let go reflected "poorly on the House" and appears "intentionally underhanded."

"Not only was I dismayed that Father Conroy was apparently asked to resign without explanation, I was troubled by the manner in which it was done. All members were not asked for their opinions on the chaplain's performance," Jones said in the letter. "Instead, it appears a decision to push him out was made behind closed doors based on the input of only a few."

The letter continued: "It appears the decision was made to minimize the input of members, and executed surreptitiously to overcome what was likely to be their overwhelming objection. It appears intentionally underhanded, and that is deeply disappointing!"

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who like Ryan is Catholic, said in a phone interview with CNN on Wednesday that he's part of informal discussions between about a dozen Democrats and Republicans, including members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, who are looking at options to bring back Conroy.

