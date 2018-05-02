Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina asked House Speaker Paul Ryan to reinstate the Rev. Pat Conroy, saying in a letter sent Wednesday he believes the way the House chaplain was let go reflected "poorly on the House" and appears "intentionally underhanded."

"Not only was I dismayed that Father Conroy was apparently asked to resign without explanation, I was troubled by the manner in which it was done. All members were not asked for their opinions on the chaplain's performance," Jones said in the letter. "Instead, it appears a decision to push him out was made behind closed doors based on the input of only a few."

The letter continued: "It appears the decision was made to minimize the input of members, and executed surreptitiously to overcome what was likely to be their overwhelming objection. It appears intentionally underhanded, and that is deeply disappointing!"

Conroy, a Jesuit priest, resigned April 15 after he spent nearly seven years praying at the outset of House sessions. He wrote two versions of his resignation letter, which were both obtained by CNN from a congressional source. In the first version, he wrote that Ryan, who is Catholic, should consult with his chief of staff on a resignation date, but the second version stated his last day would be May 24. It's not immediately clear why Conroy was asked to resign.

CNN reported last week that Ryan requested the House chaplain resign from his post earlier this month, and several prominent Democratic lawmakers -- and some Republicans -- want more information as to why the priest was asked to step down.

