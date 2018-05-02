Indivisible backs Rohrabacher challenger as progressives vie to unseat old Democratic kingmakers

(CNN) A little more than 15 months ago, Democratic businessman Harley Rouda would have seemed like an odd choice to help lead the so-called resistance against President Donald Trump.

But a lot has changed since Trump's victory -- starting with Rouda's party affiliation. A Republican until 1997, Rouda spent the next two decades as an independent. He and his wife donated to longtime family friend, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, during the Republican nominating contest. Rouda registered as a Democrat shortly after the 2016 election (he voted for Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama twice and Democratic nominee John Kerry before that, he said). Then, in March 2017, Rouda entered the congressional primary in his adopted home, California's 48th Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is the incumbent.

He grabbed the attention of local activists with his early support of "Medicare for All," which helped him win the twin endorsements of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United, organizations best known politically for their close alliance with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

On Wednesday, Rouda will get another boost when Indivisible -- the influential anti-Trump resistance group -- endorses him, a booming bat signal to Democrats ahead of June's "jungle primary," which advances the top two vote-getters regardless of party affiliation.

The support of Indivisible, which in less than two years has become one of the country's leading grassroots progressive organizations, confirms the Ohio-born Rouda as the Democratic favorite in the district, which like so many others in the deep blue state was initially inundated with enthusiastic, tenderfoot candidates -- enough that Democrats in other races still risk splitting their primary support, effectively canceling each other out, and inadvertently clearing the way for two Republicans onto the general election ballot.