Giuliani says Trump reimbursed Cohen for Stormy Daniels payment

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that President Donald Trump paid back his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the $130,000 in hush money that was used to pay off Stormy Daniels.

The payment is going to turn out to be "perfectly legal," Giuliani said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"That money was not campaign money, sorry," Giuliani said. "I'm giving you a fact now that you don't know. It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation."

Hannity replied: "Because they funneled it through the law firm?"

To which Giuliani said: "Funneled it through the law firm, and the President repaid him."

Read More