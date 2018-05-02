Will he or won't he? Trump's stance on Mueller testimony

(CNN) The prospects of President Donald Trump sitting for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller appeared to dim this week as the President lambasted a set of potential questions that leaked to the media.

"The questions are an intrusion into the President's Article 2 powers under the Constitution to fire any Executive Branch Employee," the President tweeted, quoting the lawyer Joe diGenova, whose involvement with Trump's legal team was announced in March but fell through a week later.

"100%," Trump said when asked whether he'd be willing to testify under oath, specifically regarding claims made by fired FBI director James Comey.

In the ensuing months, Trump has largely remained open to an interview, even as he insists the allegations his campaign colluded with Russia are false. In his view, an interview could help speed the investigation to a conclusion.

