Trump rips Justice Department in stinging set of tweets

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to "get involved" with the Justice Department's ongoing task of producing documents to lawmakers after accusations the agency has refused requests on a variety of topics.

The message thrust the President deeper into an ongoing battle between conservatives and the Justice Department, and specifically with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who also oversees the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Trump has so far avoided firing Rosenstein, who he's steamed over in private, and has asserted only limited executive power in compelling the Justice Department to release disputed documents.

His message on Tuesday signaled he may be willing to delve into the fray further.

"A Rigged System - They don't want to turn over Documents to Congress," Trump wrote on Twitter. "What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal "justice?" At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!"

Read More