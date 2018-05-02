Cambridge Analytica announces closure

Washington (CNN) Cambridge Analytica, the embattled data firm that worked on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, announced it is shutting down operations.

In its statement on Wednesday, the company stood by its actions, saying it maintains "unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully," but that "the siege of media coverage" had driven away its customers and suppliers.

"As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the Company into administration," the statement read.

Controversy around Cambridge Analytica's alleged misuse of Facebook data raised a host of new questions about the social media giant's role in the public discourse and elections, and helped prompt renewed scrutiny in Washington, where last month Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before committees in both houses of Congress.