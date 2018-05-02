GOP gubernatorial hopeful stands by ad of him pointing shotgun at young man

Washington (CNN) A Georgia Republican gubernatorial hopeful is standing by his campaign ad in which he points a shotgun at a young man who wants to date his daughter.

"Liberals in the media are losing their minds off a fake controversy," Brian Kemp tweeted Wednesday. "The real problem they have is that I'm an unapologetic conservative & proud defender of the 2nd Amendment. I won't back down, cave in, or compromise my values."

Kemp, who is the current Georgia secretary of state, is one of several Republicans running to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Nathan Deal.

In the political ad, Kemp is deadpanned, polishing a shotgun while seated next to a young man.

"I'm Brian Kemp. This is Jake, a young man interested in one of my daughters," says Kemp, with handguns displayed on his right and what appeared to be two assault-style rifles in the backdrop.

I'm a conservative businessman with a 4-Point Plan to put hardworking Georgians first. I'm also the proud father of 3 teenage girls. Here's the thing: If you want to date one of my daughters, you better have respect for women & a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dQvvfk06Rh — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 27, 2018

