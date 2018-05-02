Ex-Rep. Farenthold says he won't pay for election to replace him

Washington (CNN) Former GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas said in an open letter dated Wednesday that he would not pay for the special election to replace him.

The letter from Farenthold, who stepped down from Congress last month following publicized allegations of sexual harassment, came in response to a request from Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

Last week, Abbott issued a letter to Farenthold demanding that the former congressman "cover all costs for the called special election to fill the seat now vacated following your resignation."

Abbott opted to set a special election for June 30 to replace Farenthold, and in his letter responding to the governor's request, Farenthold called that unnecessary and took issue with the way Abbott characterized his departure.

"Since I didn't call it and don't think it's necessary, I shouldn't be asked to pay for it," Farenthold wrote of the special election.

