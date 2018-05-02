Breaking News

Zinke and Alexander: How to protect America's 'best idea'

By Ryan Zinke and Lamar Alexander

Updated 8:06 AM ET, Wed May 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;1. Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina/Virginia:&lt;/strong&gt; Blue Ridge Parkway meanders for 469 miles through two states, revealing gorgeous views of the Appalachian Highlands that vary by season. Autumn&#39;s changing foliage is evident in a sunrise view of the mountains in Brevard, North Carolina mountains near Asheville.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
1. Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina/Virginia: Blue Ridge Parkway meanders for 469 miles through two states, revealing gorgeous views of the Appalachian Highlands that vary by season. Autumn's changing foliage is evident in a sunrise view of the mountains in Brevard, North Carolina mountains near Asheville.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;2. Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California: &lt;/strong&gt;Hikers can spot these old redwood trees in Muir Woods, which is part of the Golden Gate site.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
2. Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California: Hikers can spot these old redwood trees in Muir Woods, which is part of the Golden Gate site.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina/Tennessee:&lt;/strong&gt; The most popular of the 59 headliner National Parks, Great Smoky Mountains protects a variety of animal and plant life. Enter the park&#39;s southern entrance near Cherokee, North Carolina, to enjoy the view from the Oconaluftee Overlook.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina/Tennessee: The most popular of the 59 headliner National Parks, Great Smoky Mountains protects a variety of animal and plant life. Enter the park's southern entrance near Cherokee, North Carolina, to enjoy the view from the Oconaluftee Overlook.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;4. Gateway National Recreation Area, New York/New Jersey: &lt;/strong&gt;Sunrise at Sandy Hook, on the New Jersey side, is worth waking up for. Gateway has three geographic units: Sandy Hook in New Jersey, and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island, both in New York City.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
4. Gateway National Recreation Area, New York/New Jersey: Sunrise at Sandy Hook, on the New Jersey side, is worth waking up for. Gateway has three geographic units: Sandy Hook in New Jersey, and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island, both in New York City.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;5. Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.:&lt;/strong&gt; President Abraham Lincoln&#39;s influence on the country was so vast, there are 16 sites associated with the 16th president&#39;s legacy. Construction of the Lincoln Memorial was completed in 1922.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
5. Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.: President Abraham Lincoln's influence on the country was so vast, there are 16 sites associated with the 16th president's legacy. Construction of the Lincoln Memorial was completed in 1922.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;6. Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona/Nevada. &lt;/strong&gt;Lake Mead, observed here from the Hoover Dam, is one of the most popular spots to play in this 1.5 million acre park site that includes canyons, mountains, valleys and two lakes (the other is Lake Mohave). There are also nine wilderness areas to explore.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
6. Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona/Nevada. Lake Mead, observed here from the Hoover Dam, is one of the most popular spots to play in this 1.5 million acre park site that includes canyons, mountains, valleys and two lakes (the other is Lake Mohave). There are also nine wilderness areas to explore.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;7. George Washington Memorial Parkway, Washington, D.C./Virginia/Maryland: &lt;/strong&gt;While the parkway is a commuting route for many working in the region, it&#39;s also a carefully planned &quot;park and playground&quot; near the nation&#39;s capital. Forts, wildlife preserves, gardens and memorials can be found along the route, including these springtime tulips and dogwood in McLean, Virginia.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
7. George Washington Memorial Parkway, Washington, D.C./Virginia/Maryland: While the parkway is a commuting route for many working in the region, it's also a carefully planned "park and playground" near the nation's capital. Forts, wildlife preserves, gardens and memorials can be found along the route, including these springtime tulips and dogwood in McLean, Virginia.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;8. Natchez Trace Parkway, Alabama/Mississippi/Tennessee: &lt;/strong&gt;The historic Old Trace trail was once the main road through the Old Southwest, going through Chickasaw and Choctaw lands to get from Natchez to Nashville. Commemorated by the Natchez Trace Parkway, the trail still exists in part today. This location is milepost 221.4.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
8. Natchez Trace Parkway, Alabama/Mississippi/Tennessee: The historic Old Trace trail was once the main road through the Old Southwest, going through Chickasaw and Choctaw lands to get from Natchez to Nashville. Commemorated by the Natchez Trace Parkway, the trail still exists in part today. This location is milepost 221.4.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;9. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona: &lt;/strong&gt;The second most popular National Park, the Grand Canyon was first protected as a national monument by then-President Theodore Roosevelt. Watching the sunrise at the park&#39;s North Rim is majestic.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
9. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona: The second most popular National Park, the Grand Canyon was first protected as a national monument by then-President Theodore Roosevelt. Watching the sunrise at the park's North Rim is majestic.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;10. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.: &lt;/strong&gt; Designed by Maya Lin, the memorial lists the names of over 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Their names are listed chronologically by date of casualty.
Photos: Most popular National Park Service sites
10. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.: Designed by Maya Lin, the memorial lists the names of over 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Their names are listed chronologically by date of casualty.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Blue Ridge Highway RESTRICTED01 NPS most popular sites 2016 RESTRICTED03 NPS most popular sites 2016 RESTRICTED05 NPS most popular sites 2016 RESTRICTED06 NPS most popular sites 2016 RESTRICTED07 NPS most popular sites 2016 RESTRICTEDGW Memorial Parkway RESTRICTEDOld Natchez Trace08 NPS most popular sites 2016 RESTRICTED10 NPS most popular sites 2016 RESTRICTED

Ryan Zinke is the United States secretary of the interior. Lamar Alexander is a Republican United States senator from Tennessee. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN)In 2017, over 330 million visitors traveled to see the memorials and monuments across our great nation. Every American should be able to enjoy our treasured parks, but heavy traffic and aging infrastructure are taking a toll on America's system of 417 National Park Service sites. Bluntly, our parks are being loved to death and it's time to invest in restoring and preserving them for future generations.

Ryan Zinke
Ryan Zinke
Lamar Alexander
Lamar Alexander
Writer and conservationist Wallace Stegner rightly called national parks America's "best idea," but neglect in infrastructure funding has resulted in our trails being eroded, visitor amenities being diminished and campgrounds being closed.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which attracted 11 million visitors last year, has a $215 million deferred maintenance backlog. In 2013, the park had to close its Look Rock campground and picnic area due to funding shortfalls in replacing the water treatment facilities. The total deferred maintenance bill for all national park sites is four times the annual congressional appropriation.
    The good news is that this year, we have a proposal in Congress that could tackle most, if not all, of that $11.6 billion backlog over the next 10 years. The proposal, from a bipartisan coalition of senators and representatives, has the backing of President Donald J. Trump. senators Angus King, I-Maine; Steve Daines, R-Montana; Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico; Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia; Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia; Cory Gardner, R-Colorado; and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina; along with representatives Mike Simpson, R-Idaho; Kurt Schrader, D-Oregon; Rob Bishop, R-Utah; Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii; Will Hurd, R-Texas; and John Garamendi, D-California, are supporting the bill.
    This is personal for the two of us. We have visited the Great Smoky Mountains together twice — once for the National Park Service's 101st birthday in 2017 and again this year during National Park Week — both times gleaning a new sense of purpose from witnessing firsthand the critical need for infrastructure improvements in our park system.
    Read More
    Climber scales El Capitan without ropes
    Climber scales El Capitan without ropes

      JUST WATCHED

      Climber scales El Capitan without ropes

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Climber scales El Capitan without ropes 01:17
    This bipartisan legislation would help eliminate the maintenance backlog by means of a well-established principle of multiple-use that has worked in other instances, by directing part of the revenue from energy development on some of our federal lands to maintain other federal lands for public enjoyment.
    Our proposal does just this: It would create the National Park Restoration Fund to provide mandatory funding for the maintenance backlog at our national parks. These revenues will come from energy leases on all onshore and offshore sources of energy production on federal land: oil, gas, coal, renewables, and alternative energy. The fund would receive 50% of onshore and offshore revenues from energy production on federal lands over expected amounts that are not already allocated to other purposes. It's a fair proposition that those activities that gain wealth from public lands should also have an obligation to restore and preserve them.
    This idea -- using public land "for the benefit and enjoyment of the people" -- has been around for over a century. The words are engraved into the Roosevelt Arch at Yellowstone National Park -- an arch whose cornerstone Theodore Roosevelt dedicated in 1903. Almost 60 years later in 1962, the Outdoor Recreation Resources Review Commission, (which Laurance Rockefeller chaired), proposed using revenues from oil and gas leasing in the Outer Continental Shelf to fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF.
    Rocky Mountains become a wonderland in winter
    Rocky Mountains become a wonderland in winter

      JUST WATCHED

      Rocky Mountains become a wonderland in winter

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rocky Mountains become a wonderland in winter 02:19
    Congress enacted the LWCF in 1964. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan's Commission on Americans Outdoors endorsed the LWCF and recommended full funding. Between its inception and 2016, the LWCF has spent $17.5 billion from energy exploration for conservation projects.
    In 2006, Congress went even further and passed the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. That legislation provided mandatory or automatic funding for state projects in the LWCF program. These revenues came from specific, new Outer Continental Shelf leases in the Gulf of Mexico.
    Our bipartisan proposal, then, is the latest chapter in this American story of conservation: using revenues from energy development on federal lands as mandatory or automatic funding to help pay for the national park maintenance backlog. In this connected age -- where our attention is increasingly held hostage by the glowing pixels of a five-inch screen -- unplugging, taking in the magnificent vistas of our national parks, and reconnecting with the beauty and wonder of the natural world is more important than ever.
    National parks preserve beauty for everyone -- regardless of socioeconomic status -- to share. Parents rescue children from their digital diet to feast on a world of natural splendor. We learn there the history of our home regions of East Tennessee, of Montana -- and of our nation's capital.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    We must work together to restore these national treasures, so future generations have the same opportunity to enjoy them that we have had.