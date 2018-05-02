Zinke and Alexander: How to protect America's 'best idea'

Ryan Zinke is the United States secretary of the interior. Lamar Alexander is a Republican United States senator from Tennessee. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) In 2017, over 330 million visitors traveled to see the memorials and monuments across our great nation. Every American should be able to enjoy our treasured parks, but heavy traffic and aging infrastructure are taking a toll on America's system of 417 National Park Service sites . Bluntly, our parks are being loved to death and it's time to invest in restoring and preserving them for future generations.

This is personal for the two of us. We have visited the Great Smoky Mountains together twice — once for the National Park Service's 101st birthday in 2017 and again this year during National Park Week — both times gleaning a new sense of purpose from witnessing firsthand the critical need for infrastructure improvements in our park system.

This bipartisan legislation would help eliminate the maintenance backlog by means of a well-established principle of multiple-use that has worked in other instances, by directing part of the revenue from energy development on some of our federal lands to maintain other federal lands for public enjoyment.

Our proposal does just this : It would create the National Park Restoration Fund to provide mandatory funding for the maintenance backlog at our national parks. These revenues will come from energy leases on all onshore and offshore sources of energy production on federal land: oil, gas, coal, renewables, and alternative energy. The fund would receive 50% of onshore and offshore revenues from energy production on federal lands over expected amounts that are not already allocated to other purposes. It's a fair proposition that those activities that gain wealth from public lands should also have an obligation to restore and preserve them.

This idea -- using public land "for the benefit and enjoyment of the people" -- has been around for over a century. The words are engraved into the Roosevelt Arch at Yellowstone National Park -- an arch whose cornerstone Theodore Roosevelt dedicated in 1903. Almost 60 years later in 1962, the Outdoor Recreation Resources Review Commission, (which Laurance Rockefeller chaired), proposed using revenues from oil and gas leasing in the Outer Continental Shelf to fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF.

Our bipartisan proposal, then, is the latest chapter in this American story of conservation: using revenues from energy development on federal lands as mandatory or automatic funding to help pay for the national park maintenance backlog. In this connected age -- where our attention is increasingly held hostage by the glowing pixels of a five-inch screen -- unplugging, taking in the magnificent vistas of our national parks, and reconnecting with the beauty and wonder of the natural world is more important than ever.

National parks preserve beauty for everyone -- regardless of socioeconomic status -- to share. Parents rescue children from their digital diet to feast on a world of natural splendor. We learn there the history of our home regions of East Tennessee, of Montana -- and of our nation's capital.

We must work together to restore these national treasures, so future generations have the same opportunity to enjoy them that we have had.