Facebook's new dating service may know us better than we do

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of " Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication ." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Think what you will about Facebook's intrusions into your privacy, but the all-knowing social media network appears to have hit on a feature that could use that power for good, and help a significant cohort of its users: singles. On Tuesday, the social network announced it has started a matchmaking service.

The fact is, this could well be news you can use.

But here's a scenario in which all that "intelligence" can stand to really benefit Facebook's users. If you use the social network avidly, you can be sure it already "gets" you in uncanny ways.

If Facebook harnesses its data and analytical prowess to match people whose personalities, interests and values are compatible, the company could help them find truly well-suited partners -- better mates even (possibly) than the users might pick themselves. A Match.com study, for example, found that the kinds of matches that people were actually interested in turned out to be different from the kinds of matches they thought interested them.

JUST WATCHED Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features 00:58

But there is something that would make this service better: allowing users to see friends of their friends. It could make dating a bit safer and more comfortable -- and encourage better behavior -- if people meeting for the first time had friends in common. And it's at least possible, if not probable, that people with common friends would be more likely to get along, have similar values and interests, and so on.

Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Facebook's practices have earned it censure and the wariness of its users. Many have abandoned it altogether. But this new feature is an example of exactly how the social network should be using the information we share -- to help users make their lives fuller, happier and healthier.

It's a service I bet a lot of people will like.