Beyoncé and Janelle Monae are creating a new language of black womanhood

Kerra L. Bolton is the founder of Unmuted Consulting, a strategic political communications consultancy. She is also a freelance writer and former political reporter and analyst in North Carolina. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) I was that little girl.

Hairbrush in hand and hand on nonexistent hip, I strutted around my pink bedroom with the white princess canopy bed, lip-synching to "Bad Girls" by Donna Summer.

At 6 years old, I had no idea what the lyrics meant. I was lured in by the song's relentless whistles, toot-toots, and beep-beeps. Singing in my bedroom amid the stuffed animals and roller skates, I was practicing what I thought it meant to be a woman. Certainly not the prostitute hinted at in the song, but something independent, strong, rebellious and a little bit dangerous.

American popular music today is littered with hucksterism disguised as feminism. However, Janelle Monae and Beyoncé, especially in the wake of "Dirty Computer" and Beychella, are the real deal. They are also the latest in a long line of musical artists who have used their art and unique style to create a vocabulary and cultural conversation about what it means to be a black woman in the United States.