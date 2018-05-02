Formula One race in Miami proposed for October 2019

(CNN) Formula One could be headed for downtown Miami next year, the sport's organizers revealed Wednesday.

Miami city commissioners will meet next week to discuss a proposal put to them by F1 organizers which would see the inaugural race take place in October 2019.

If agreed, Miami will host a grand prix each year until 2028 and become the second US stop on F1's world championship calendar, along with Austin, Texas.

"With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula One is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet," F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches said in a statement.

"Miami's status as one of the world's most iconic and glamorous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula One and its fans."

