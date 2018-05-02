Breaking News

Formula One race in Miami proposed for October 2019

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Wed May 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Formula One drivers' dream circuits
Formula One drivers' dream circuits

    JUST WATCHED

    Formula One drivers' dream circuits

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Formula One drivers' dream circuits 02:58

(CNN)Formula One could be headed for downtown Miami next year, the sport's organizers revealed Wednesday.

Miami city commissioners will meet next week to discuss a proposal put to them by F1 organizers which would see the inaugural race take place in October 2019.
If agreed, Miami will host a grand prix each year until 2028 and become the second US stop on F1's world championship calendar, along with Austin, Texas.
"With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula One is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet," F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches said in a statement.
    "Miami's status as one of the world's most iconic and glamorous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula One and its fans."
    Ricciardo: I&#39;m recognized in US more than ever
    Daniel Ricciardo

      JUST WATCHED

      Ricciardo: I'm recognized in US more than ever

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ricciardo: I'm recognized in US more than ever 03:08
    Read More
    READ: New rules mean more overtakes, closer racing in F1
    READ: Red Bull drivers forced to apologize to team after collision
    One of the supporters of the proposal is Stephen Ross, owner of NFL franchise Miami Dolphins. Ross is also a key figure in moving the Miami Open tennis tournament to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.
    "Miami is a first-class global city and Formula One is a first-class global brand," Ross said in a statement.
    "In cooperation with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, I am confident we can deliver yet another global event that will be a destination for people from around the world and drive economic value to South Florida."
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    In April, CNN The Circuit asked a selection of drivers where in the world they'd like to see an F1 race, and current championship leader Lewis Hamilton chose Miami.