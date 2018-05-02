(CNN) Almost a decade after sparking an international diplomatic incident by throwing his shoes at former US President George W. Bush in Baghdad, Muntadhar al-Zaidi is planning a political career of his own.

The Iraqi journalist, now 39, is to stand for parliament in the forthcoming elections in Iraq -- and has ambitions to become the country's leader.

Al-Zaidi became a worldwide celebrity after throwing his shoes at Bush in protest at the US invasion during a news conference held in the Iraqi capital in December 2008.

Bush, who was making a farewell visit to the country at the time, avoided being hit by the shoes, but al-Zaidi was bundled to the ground and hustled out of the room by security officials.

Muntadhar al-Zaidi, second from left, is running for parliament.

