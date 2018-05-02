(CNN) Up to 270 women in England may have died because they were not called for a final breast cancer screening, the British government disclosed on Wednesday.

UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced an independent inquiry into the failings, attributed to a computer algorithm error. An estimated 450,000 women failed to get a letter inviting them to their final screening, he said.

In the UK, women between the ages of 50 and 70 are automatically invited for breast cancer screenings every three years as the likelihood of developing breast cancer increases with age.

In a statement to Parliament on Wednesday, Hunt said that an analysis by Public Health England found that women in England between the ages of 68 and 71 were not invited to their final breast cancer screening between 2009 and early 2018.

"At this stage it is unclear whether any delay in diagnosis will have resulted in any avoidable harm or death," he told Parliament.

