No grower, farm, manufacturer, supplier or brand has been identified as the source

(CNN) One person has died from the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The death, in California, is the first known fatality from this outbreak.

The CDC also reported 23 additional cases of illness, bringing the total to 121 since the outbreak began in March. The most recent illnesses reported began experiencing symptoms April 21.

Symptoms of E. coli begin on average three to four days after consuming the bacteria. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days. Some individuals may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can be life-threatening, although most people recover in a few weeks.

Nearly half of those reporting illness, 52, have been hospitalized, which is a higher-than-usual hospitalization rate. In addition, 14 of the hospitalized patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Last week, the CDC said the strain identified in this outbreak is particularly virulent and known to be associated with higher hospitalization and complication rates.

