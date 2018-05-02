Iowa lawmakers pass the nation's most restrictive abortion ban -- as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected

(CNN) The Republican-led legislature in Iowa has passed a bill that, if signed into law, will become the nation's most restrictive abortion ban: It forbids doctors from performing the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

In many cases, that can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they're expecting.

Right now, Iowa bars most abortions after 20 weeks, already making it one the most restrictive states. But Senate File 359 , or the "heartbeat bill," ups the ante.

And it's most certainly going to be challenged in court, opponents say.

