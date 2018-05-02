London (CNN) Princess Charlotte -- now the middle child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge -- celebrated her third birthday on Wednesday, nine days after the arrival of the newest addition to the British royal family.

Princess Charlotte, left, turns to wave at the media as she is led in with her brother Prince George by their father, Prince William, to see Kate and their new baby brother.

Princess Charlotte arrives at Berlin's Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany last July.

It's not yet known if their new baby brother, Prince Louis, will attend the wedding in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the youngest of her six great-grandchildren at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, according to UK media reports. On the same day, his parents formally registered his birth.

The birth certificate, which lists his full name as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, is signed by his father with the single name "William."