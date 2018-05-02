Scores detained after Paris May Day protests turn violent

(CNN) More than 100 people remained in custody in Paris Wednesday after annual May Day protests turned violent, police said.

A McDonald's restaurant was destroyed by protesters during the unrest. Photographs show extensive damage to the building, with protesters kicking in smashed windows. Footage also showed damage to a Renault car dealership, as well as other businesses.

The Paris chief of police, Michel Delpuech, said 109 people were in detention on Wednesday. "It's been a long time since we saw numbers at this level," Delpuech told BFM TV Wednesday morning.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Australia, tweeted: "I firmly condemn the violence of the rogue demonstrations which took place today. We will do everything so that the perpetrators are identified and made responsible for their actions."

A McDonald's restaurant is hit with petrol bombs thrown by during the traditional May Day rally in the center of Paris.

An estimated 1,200 masked and hooded protesters dressed in black took part in the violence, Paris police said. At a news conference, officials said three people were detained for throwing projectiles and another four for carrying prohibited weapons.

