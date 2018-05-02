Hundreds detained after Paris May Day protests turn violent

(CNN) More than 200 people were detained in Paris Tuesday after annual May Day protests turned violent, according to CNN affiliate BFM TV.

A McDonald's restaurant was destroyed by protesters during the unrest, police said.

Photographs show extensive damage to the building, with protesters kicking in smashed windows. Footage also showed damage to a Renault car dealership, as well as other businesses.

A McDonald's restaurant is hit with petrol bombs thrown by during the traditional May Day rally in the center of Paris.

An estimated 1,200 masked and hooded protesters dressed in black took part in the violence, Paris police said. At a news conference, officials said three people were detained for throwing projectiles and another four for carrying prohibited weapons.

Some 1,500 police were deployed to the streets to protect buildings and peaceful protesters, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter.

Read More