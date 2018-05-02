Protesters blocked roads in Armenia's capital. This little boy used his toy cars

(CNN) The little boy holds open his arms as he stands, satisfied, in front of a rainbow-colored line of toy cars he's placed in the middle of a street.

The photo, shot in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, captures the overwhelmingly peaceful protests taking place in the former Soviet republic after parliament refused to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the new prime minister.

The boy, whose identity is unknown, wanted to emulate his parents who, like many others, had taken part to the street blockade, said the photographer Milena Pogosova.

Very touching photo. The kid is blocking the street with his toy cars. May 2nd, Yerevan. Via Infocom #Yerevanprotests #rejecthhk #armenia pic.twitter.com/pqwSEY1z14 — Mike Minasyants (@MikeMinasyants) May 2, 2018

"He was very kind and told me that he put the small cars on the street by himself because the adults around him were doing the same," Pogosova told CNN.

