'The Handmaid's Tale' renewed for third season on Hulu

(CNN) Blessed be the fruit. Hulu's critically acclaimed hit "The Handmaid's Tale" has been renewed for a third season.

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday at the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts event in New York City, where media companies gathered to present upcoming programming to advertisers.

The release of "The Handmaid's Tale" in 2017 and the acclaim heaped on the show has been a turning point for Hulu, which made history at last year's Emmys for being the first streaming service to take home the Best Drama award. The show doubled its audience in Season 2, which was released last month. "The Handmaid's Tale," based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel, had the most-viewed debut in Hulu history in its first week, the company said.

The show's success likely contributed to Hulu's record high subscriber base, which has now surpassed 20 million users in the US.

Adding to its catalog of original content, Hulu also announced that it will partner with Blumhouse Television for "Into The Dark," a show the service bills as a "brand new horror event series." Mindy Kaling will executive produce "Four Weddings and a Funeral." Kaling will team up with again with Matt Warburton, who worked with the actress on "The Mindy Project."