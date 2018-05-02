Your dream trip to Las Vegas is just a booking away

Story highlights Caesars Entertainment holds the key to your next Las Vegas getaway

Book early to nail down your dream itinerary today

Ready for the Las Vegas trip of a lifetime? Look no further than Caesars Entertainment, the world-class casino-entertainment company that makes booking your getaway a breeze.

The options are endless when it comes to Vegas. No matter what you're after — whether family time or a romantic stay — there are sites and attractions to suit everyone. However, that same vastness, can also be make nailing down your itinerary a headache.

When booking with Caesars, the global hospitality leader behind brands like Harrah's and Paris, you'll not only find your perfect hotel stay, but a wide array of activities. As an added bonus, Caesars also offers deals on pool packages for a luxurious experience in the sun.

The Hotels:

Your hotel is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of your stay. After all, where you stay sets the tone for your trip and will be your starting point each and every day. When booking via Caesars, the list of the hotels it operates includes some of the Strip's finest.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino: Without a doubt one of the most grand hotels on the Vegas Strip, the Caesars Palace resort has five towers of rooms with villas and suites. For instance, Nobu Hotel (inside Caesars Palace) was named as one of the best boutique hotels in Vegas, according to CNN Travel.

Paris Las Vegas: The Paris Las Vegas transports you into a Parisian themed paradise — without ever leaving Vegas. Inside, there's a casino, decadent dining, nightlife and more.

Flamingo: A tropical paradise awaits inside the Flamingo. With a casino, wildlife habitat, pool, water playground, and a great location at the heart of the Vegas Strip, you can't go wrong booking here.

Harrah's Las Vegas: Another fan favorite, Harrah's is said to be more affordable than some of the other Vegas Strip resorts. However, it's still in the middle of the action and features beautiful decor. That way, you aren't missing out, even when trying to stick to a budget.

The Attractions:

Aside from the many luxurious pool and spa resorts, Vegas also has great shopping, nightlife and restaurants. These attractions were named among the top 5 spots in Vegas:

The Flamingo Hotel Wildlife Habitat: Get up close and personal with a flock of flamingos, exotic birds, fish and turtles inside The Flamingo hotel. It's free and open to the public, which means you don't have to stay there to go.

The Voodoo Zipline: Yes, you can zip line between Rio Las Vegas Hotel's two towers. The view is amazing and it's just the thing for those who love an adrenaline rush.

The Aquarium inside Caesars Palace: A family friendly option for kids and families, there's a 50,0000 gallon saltwater aquarium inside the Caesars Palace Forum Shops. Talk about a photo op!

The Entertainment:

When it comes to entertainment, you're going to want to choose a show that suits your crew. For instance, when traveling with children, it's especially important to read up on what the entertainment entails. But, if everybody in your traveling party are of the appropriate age, feel free to book a Caesars' production of your preference. View the full event calendar here.

After all, as the saying goes: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."