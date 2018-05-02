New Delhi (CNN) India's Supreme Court has expressed concern that one of its most famous landmarks, the Taj Mahal, is showing signs of discoloration.

Photographs from January 2018 show small brown and green spots on the marble facade of the mausoleum built by the Mughal ruler Shah Jahan for his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

The court questioned the government's administration of the landmark. "We don't know whether you have or perhaps don't have the expertise. Even if you have the expertise, you are not utilizing it. Or perhaps you don't care," said the judges of the bench, according to local media. They further suggested the state government look to getting foreign expertise to manage the site.

In a case that has worked through the court for more than three decades, lawyer MC Mehta argued that air pollution from surrounding industries has corroded the Taj's white marble walls and other historical monuments nearby. In 1996, he won when the court ruled that many of the industries surrounding the monument must be relocated.

But it was an empty victory, as Mehta has had to continue to argue the case in the past two decades to ensure that the judgment is carried out.

