Key witness allowed to testify in trial of Reuters journalists

(CNN) A Myanmar police officer who said two Reuters reporters accused of breaching the country's official secrets act were framed by authorities will continue to testify in their trial.

Moe Yan Naing had shocked the Yangon court last month by saying he had been ordered to "trap" Reuters reporter Wa Lone by asking to meet him and give him "secret documents."

On Wednesday, Judge Ye Lwin rejected a request from prosecutors to classify the police captain as a hostile witness, which would have barred him from testifying.

"Today, the court has proved itself as a court of justice," Khin Maung Zaw, the defense lawyer for the two Reuters reporters said at the end of the hearing, according to the news agency. He added that the ruling was "a big step" because Moe Yan Naing's testimony supported the accounts given by the reporters.

The judge demanded that Moe Yan Naing, who was sentenced last month to an undisclosed prison term for violating a law governing police actions, attend next week's pre-trial hearing.

