(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- White House lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving Trump's legal team. A source says Cobb was uncomfortable with President Trump's tweets about special counsel Robert Mueller. Cobb will be replaced by Emmet Flood, who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process.
-- A military plane carrying five crew members crashed near Savannah, Georgia. Officials say it was deadly. Follow updates.
-- Cambridge Analytica, the firm with ties to Trump's election campaign, is shutting down. The company says its role in the Facebook data scandal drove away business.
-- The two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks have reached agreements with the coffee chain and the city.
-- A Southwest flight made an unplanned landing after a window on the plane cracked.
-- After a CNN investigation into abuses in cobalt mining, the maker of Mercedes cars says it will investigate its supply chain to ensure child labor is not being used.
-- The E.coli outbreak linked to lettuce has turned deadly.
-- Protesters took to the streets and brought Armenia's capital to a standstill, after Parliament refused to elect their protest leader as the new prime minister.
-- The Boy Scouts are getting a new name now that girls are allowed to join.
-- Stephen Hawking's final research paper has been published, and it's mind-bending.