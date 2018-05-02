Tijuana, Mexico (CNN) Gabriela Hernandez tried for weeks to memorize her aunt's phone number.

She'd written it on paper, carefully folded and secured inside her jacket. She'd written it on her hand, many times, trying to remember the sequence.

She'd even thought about trying to make up a song about it, the 10 numbers that were the link to her only relative in the United States, as she fled Honduras and traveled for weeks across Mexico

On Tuesday night, someone rang that number in Los Angeles, with news of Hernandez, who is four months' pregnant, and her two sons, Omar, 6, and Jonathan, 2.

Gabriela Hernandez and her sons have been traveling for weeks in search of safety.

All are OK, the aunt, Walkiria, who didn't want to give her last name, said she was told.

