May Day protesters demand better rights for workers

By Sheena McKenzie and Sarah Tilotta, CNN

Updated 10:58 AM ET, Tue May 1, 2018

Demonstrators at a May Day rally in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday May 1.
(CNN)Demonstrators across the globe took to the streets on Tuesday to demand better working conditions, as part of rallies marking International Workers' Day.

Held on May 1 each year -- known as May Day -- the rallies date back to the 1880s.
At the time, labor movements around the world were campaigning for safeguards such as eight-hour workdays and trade unions. The date of May 1 was chosen as it coincided with the anniversary of the Haymarket affair in Chicago, where police killed four people at a peaceful protest after someone threw a bomb into the crowd.
Today, trade unions and human rights campaigners continue to mark the day with rallies -- here's a look at this year's protests.
    Philippines

    Workers burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as part of demonstrations outside the presidential palace in the capital Manila.
    Pakistan

    Union members hold placards during a march in Lahore, north-east Pakistan.
    Turkey

    Police scuffle with protesters marching near Taksim Square in Istanbul.
    Russia

    Balloons fly above a rally in Red Square, Moscow.
    Ukraine

    Trade unionists wave flags during a march in Kiev.
    Greece

    A demonstrator marches in Athens. A number of trade unions marked May Day with a 24-hour nationwide strike.
    Bangladesh

    Garment workers attend a rally in the capital Dhaka. In 2013, more than 1,000 people died when a garment factory collapsed in the same city.
    Hong Kong

    A protester raises a model of a bus, during a rally in Hong Kong calling for better labor conditions.
    India

    Workers attend a rally in Amritsar, north-west India.
    Spain

    A woman is surrounded by a mixture of Catalonian and Spanish flags, at a rally in Barcelona.
    Japan

    Workers hold placards at a rally organized by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, in Tokyo.
    France

    A protester wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron, with the words &quot;President of the very rich,&quot; attends a rally in Lille, northern France. Last month rail workers across France launched a three-month rolling walkout, the latest and potentially biggest battle over labor laws in the country since Macron took office last May promising to transform the jobs market.
    South Korea

    Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions carry flags during a rally in Seoul.
    Written by Sheena McKenzie. Photo edit by Sarah Tilotta.