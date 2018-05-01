Zachary Cruz, brother of Parkland shooter, arrested for alleged probation violation

(CNN) Police have arrested Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz, for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

Zachary Cruz was booked Tuesday night into Palm Beach County Jail, according to the jail website.

According to an arrest warrant issued Tuesday, Cruz, 18, violated his probation on Saturday by operating a Kia SUV without a driver's license and being close to a school where he was not enrolled.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office told CNN that one of Cruz's caretakers called them because they were concerned that he was driving without a license.

Cruz was spotted early Saturday afternoon about 25 feet from the west parking lot of Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida, according to law enforcement documents.

Read More