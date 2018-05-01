Zachary Cruz, brother of Parkland shooter, arrested

(CNN) Police have arrested Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz, for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

Zachary Cruz was booked Tuesday night into Palm Beach County Jail, according to the jail website.

According to an arrest warrant issued Tuesday, Cruz, 18, violated his probation April 28 by operating a Kia SUV without a driver's license and being close to a school where he was not enrolled.

The warrant said he was about 25 feet from the west parking lot of Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida.

A Broward County sheriff's deputy was the witness for the violations, the arrest warrant said.