A gas station employee felt a burn when someone handed her cash. Then, 7 people had to go to a hospital

(CNN) A puzzling incident that sent seven people to a hospital and prompted a hazardous material team to descend on a gas station in Minnesota turned out to have a very harmless origin.

Someone walked into a Cenex station in Minnesota's Manhomen County on Monday and paid for an item with cash. The cash was coated with a white powder-like substance.

As soon as the employee handled the money, she felt a burning sensation, the sheriff's office said.

A paramedic who happened to be on the scene rushed the cashier to wash her hands. But the sensation didn't go away.

The woman drove herself to the hospital. A hazardous material team descended and sent six others, who were inside the store, to hospital as well -- as a precaution.

