Stephon Clark shot seven times, official autopsy finds

(CNN) Stephon Clark, an unarmed Sacramento man killed by police in March, was shot seven times, an autopsy released by the Sacramento County coroner says.

The results differ from an autopsy done by a doctor hired by the Clark family. That report said Clark was shot eight times by police on the night of March 18.

The official autopsy says three bullets hit Clark in the back. Another bullet struck Clark in the chest, one struck the back of the right arm, one hit him in the left thigh and another pierced his neck.

Dr. Gregory D. Reiber, who reviewed the autopsy for the county, said Dr. Bennet Omalu, who performed the independent autopsy, mistook one exit wound for an entrance wound.

Reiber also concluded that Clark was first shot in the leg. Six wounds were to Clark's right side, he wrote. The bullets' right-to-left paths "do not support the assertion that Clark was shot primarily from behind," Reiber wrote, referring to Omalu's comments at a news conference in late March.

