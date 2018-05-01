(CNN) Convicted domestic abusers will no longer be able to legally have firearms in New York state, according to legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"With this legislation, we can sever the undeniable connection between domestic abuse and deadly gun violence, and continue to build upon the strongest gun laws in the nation," Cuomo said.

"Women in this country are 16 times more likely to be killed with a gun than women in the other developing nations," Cuomo said. "If you have a domestic violence perpetrator or you have a person with an order of protection, take away the gun! You know the situation is volatile."

Cuomo said he also plans to extend the waiting period for individuals who are not immediately approved to purchase a firearm through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System from three to 10 days.

New York law previously prohibited the possession of firearms for individuals either convicted of a felony or a limited number of misdemeanor "serious" offenses, according to a news release.

Read More