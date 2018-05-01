Maine police officer's wife describes his last day before he was killed

(CNN)Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole never got to put away his electric razor.
He used it every single day before going to work as he sat in his chair, his wife, Sheryl Cole, said, and he always left it out.
"He knows how much it annoyed me when he did this," she wrote, in an emotional Facebook post describing the last time she saw her husband. "Yet, he would look at me with an expression of fake shock on his face while I was glaring at him, and say 'What?', as if he didn't know."
Cole would tell his wife he'd put it away later. Last week, on Tuesday, he came back home around 6 p.m., saw the razor and gave his wife a look "like he just got caught with his hand in the cookie jar."
"The next time I saw my husband, he was laying in a casket," Sheryl wrote.
Cole was shot and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday in the town of Norridgewock, authorities said. He was shot in the neck, a wound that led to his death, according to an affidavit obtained from CNN's affiliate WMTW-TV.
After a four-day manhunt, police arrested John Williams, 29. The search encompassed 25 square miles of largely remote wilderness, said Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster. Sheryl did not mention Williams in her post, which has has 19,000 reactions (likes) and over 11,000 shares as of 11 p.m. Monday.
"The last five days have been the purest form of hell and torture," she wrote.
Instead, she focused on the positive and how many people have gotten her through the one of the toughest periods of her life. She wrote of her appreciation of the stranger who knocked on her door and how she read "any and all" posts regarding her husband.
"As sad it makes me, and how hard it is to read through tears, it touches my heart and gives it that tiny lift it so desperately needs right now," she said.
She thanked everyone who donated their services to her, law enforcement and her children for managing to sit with her through her most difficult days.
"I am not a widow," she said, explaining she always told her husband "til death do us part."
"I am not a victim," she said. "With the help and support of my family, my community, and my country, I will get through this."