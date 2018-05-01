Maine police officer's wife describes his last day before he was killed

(CNN) Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole never got to put away his electric razor.

He used it every single day before going to work as he sat in his chair, his wife, Sheryl Cole, said, and he always left it out.

"He knows how much it annoyed me when he did this," she wrote, in an emotional Facebook post describing the last time she saw her husband. "Yet, he would look at me with an expression of fake shock on his face while I was glaring at him, and say 'What?', as if he didn't know."

Cole would tell his wife he'd put it away later. Last week, on Tuesday, he came back home around 6 p.m., saw the razor and gave his wife a look "like he just got caught with his hand in the cookie jar."

"The next time I saw my husband, he was laying in a casket," Sheryl wrote.

