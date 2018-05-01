Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect will take plea deal to avoid death penalty

(CNN) The man accused of killing five people and wounding six others at the Fort Lauderdale airport last year will plead guilty to all charges in exchange for receiving a life sentence, according to court proceedings Tuesday in Miami federal court, CNN affiliate WFOR reported.

"The defense made a plea offer that the defendant would plead guilty and accept a sentence of life without parole in exchange for the death penalty being waived," said Assistant US Attorney Ricardo Del Toro.

Esteban Santiago , the man accused of killing five people inside a Fort Lauderdale airport, originally pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges against him in January.

Authorities said the 26-year-old Iraqi war veteran opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6, 2017, shooting until he ran out of ammunition.

He used a Walther 9mm pistol he retrieved from a handgun case he had checked on his flight from Anchorage, authorities said.