5 things for May 1: Russia probe, Uber, N. Korea, Iran-Israel, Cardinal George Pell

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 5:30 AM ET, Tue May 1, 2018

(CNN)The Terrus Museum in southern France has a little bit of a problem. Half of the paintings in its collection are fakes. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller is interested in asking President Donald Trump a variety of questions related to the 2016 campaign and people who have figured in Trump's personal life, business interactions and administration, according to Mueller's list of questions for Trump obtained and reported on by The New York Times.
    The topics, which CNN previously reported can be classified into four main areas, involve questions about Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and any Russian coordination with his presidential campaign, according to the Times. Mueller is leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and if there were any ties between Moscow and Trump campaign associates. Trump has repeatedly denied collusion.
    2. Uber

    At least 103 Uber drivers in the US have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing their passengers in the past four years, a CNN investigation found.  And at least 31 of the popular ride app's drivers have been convicted for crimes ranging from forcible touching and false imprisonment to rape. There's not a public database on the number of sex assaults committed by rideshare drivers; CNN got its numbers by reviewing police reports and court records in 20 major US cities. An Uber spokesman said the company wants "to be part of the solution" to end sexual assault.
    3. North Korea

    If President Trump and Kim Jong Un really do meet in a few weeks, they just might do it at the DMZ. Trump suggested he'd liked to hold the meeting there (he reportedly liked the pictures of last week's historic meeting at the Peace House between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in). And sources say Kim wants to meet Trump there, too. But US officials aren't jazzed about the idea. They think it would appear to concede too much to Kim, since Trump would have to travel halfway around the world, while Kim would only need to go a few dozen miles. Singapore is the top choice of most US officials.
    4. Israel and Iran

    President Trump's been looking for a reason to get out of the Iran nuclear deal, and Israel may have just given him one. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country has evidence Iran "brazenly" lied when it said it wasn't pursuing nukes. Netanyahu says Iran is keeping an "atomic archive" at a secret compound. The archive holds 100,000 files which contain blueprints, charts, photos, videos and other items, the Prime Minister said.
    Trump said Israel's findings validate his fierce criticism of the nuclear deal. So, what's he going to do about it? "We'll see what happens," he said. Iran's deputy foreign minister called Israel's claims "childish" and "laughable." CNN's Oren Liebermann says this is a crucial moment for the Middle East because the two countries are closer to war than ever.
    5. Cardinal George Pell

    The treasurer of the Vatican will stand trial on sex abuse charges. Cardinal George Pell, of Australia, is accused of abuse spanning three decades, including incidents that allegedly took place at a swimming pool in rural Victoria in the 1970s and at St. Patrick's Cathedral during his time as archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s. Pell, who says he's innocent and has pleaded not guilty, is the most senior figure in the Catholic Church to face criminal sex abuse charges.
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Not Old Faithful
    The world's tallest geyser keeps erupting at Yellowstone National Park, but scientists don't have a clue why.
    RIP, spider
    The world's oldest known spider made it to age 43, only to be done in by a wasp's sting.
    109 and counting
    Meet the world traveler who wants to be the first black woman to visit every country on Earth. She's made it to 109 countries, so far.
    Helping hands
    When a WWII vet couldn't walk to his wife's grave, a pair of volunteers carried him there. Just go ahead and get those tissues out now.

    FOR YOUR SNACK BREAK

    Mountain man
    Missed the season premiere of "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" over the weekend? Don't worry. Bourdain and his fans still have tons to say about his visit to West Virginia.
    TODAY'S NUMBERS

    30
    That's the number of days the Trump administration has delayed steel and aluminum tariffs for US allies, including the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
    80
    That's the height, in feet, of a wave that a Brazilian surfer took on last year in Portugal. It's now recognized as the biggest wave ever surfed.
    AND FINALLY

    PJ party
    It's 48 goats. In pajamas. Having a party. It doesn't get any cuter than that. (Click to view.)