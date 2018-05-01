Chicago killings and shootings drop for 14th consecutive month

(CNN) Chicago's decline in killings and shootings continued for the 14th consecutive month, according to crime figures released Tuesday.

It's a remarkable drop in a city long plagued by gun violence. In the month of April, there were 29% fewer shootings and 21% fewer killings -- decreases authorities attribute to the hiring of more officers, stronger community policing efforts and investments in technology, such as gunshot detection systems and predictive crime software to help deploy officers.

"The third piece, and I tell you, it just can't be understated, is that fact that the community has now re-engaged with the police department and are helping us to reduce the violence," Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told CNN affiliate WLS TV on Tuesday.

The city had 173 shootings last month, compared to 245 in April of 2017, police said. The number of murders in April dropped from 48 in 2017 to 37 last month.

