See what put these 12 preachers on Baylor's list

(CNN)Baylor University has released its list of the 12 most "effective" preachers in the English language.
It is among the most prestigious honors in the preaching profession; Baylor's last such list in 1996 changed the lives of some of those recipients.
Here's the full list, with examples of their sermon styles:
The Rev. Alistair Begg
Senior pastor at Parkside Church outside Cleveland
The Rev. Tony Evans
Founder and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas
The Rev. Joel C. Gregory
Holder of the George W. Truett Endowed Chair in Preaching and Evangelism at the George W. Truett Theological Seminary of Baylor University in Waco, Texas
The Rev. Timothy Keller
Founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York
The Rev. Thomas G. Long
Bandy Professor Emeritus of Preaching and director of the Early Career Pastoral Leadership Program at Emory University's Candler School of Theology in Atlanta
The Rev. Otis Moss III
Senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago
The Rev. John Piper
Chancellor of Bethlehem College & Seminary in Minneapolis
The late Rev. Haddon Robinson
Former president and the Harold John Ockenga Distinguished Professor of Preaching at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Boston
The Rev. Andy Stanley
Founding pastor of North Point Community Church and North Point Ministries near Atlanta
The Rev. Charles Swindoll
Senior pastor at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas
The Rev. Barbara Brown Taylor
Episcopal priest, professor, author and theologian who has served on the faculties of Columbia Theological Seminary, Emory's Candler School of Theology and Mercer University's McAfee School of Theology.
The Rev. Ralph Douglas West
Founder and senior pastor of The Church Without Walls in Houston