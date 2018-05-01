See what put these 12 preachers on Baylor's list

(CNN) Baylor University has released its list of the 12 most "effective" preachers in the English language.

It is among the most prestigious honors in the preaching profession; Baylor's last such list in 1996 changed the lives of some of those recipients.

Here's the full list, with examples of their sermon styles:

The Rev. Alistair Begg

Senior pastor at Parkside Church outside Cleveland

Read More