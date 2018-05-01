Breaking News

See what put these 12 preachers on Baylor's list

By John Blake, CNN

Updated 3:33 PM ET, Tue May 1, 2018

(CNN)Baylor University has released its list of the 12 most "effective" preachers in the English language.

It is among the most prestigious honors in the preaching profession; Baylor's last such list in 1996 changed the lives of some of those recipients.
Here's the full list, with examples of their sermon styles:

The Rev. Alistair Begg

    Senior pastor at Parkside Church outside Cleveland
    The Rev. Tony Evans

    Founder and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas

    The Rev. Joel C. Gregory

    Holder of the George W. Truett Endowed Chair in Preaching and Evangelism at the George W. Truett Theological Seminary of Baylor University in Waco, Texas

    The Rev. Timothy Keller

    Founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York

    The Rev. Thomas G. Long

    Bandy Professor Emeritus of Preaching and director of the Early Career Pastoral Leadership Program at Emory University's Candler School of Theology in Atlanta

    The Rev. Otis Moss III

    Senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago

    The Rev. John Piper

    Chancellor of Bethlehem College & Seminary in Minneapolis

    The late Rev. Haddon Robinson

    Former president and the Harold John Ockenga Distinguished Professor of Preaching at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Boston

    The Rev. Andy Stanley

    Founding pastor of North Point Community Church and North Point Ministries near Atlanta

    The Rev. Charles Swindoll

    Senior pastor at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas

    The Rev. Barbara Brown Taylor

    Episcopal priest, professor, author and theologian who has served on the faculties of Columbia Theological Seminary, Emory's Candler School of Theology and Mercer University's McAfee School of Theology.

    The Rev. Ralph Douglas West

    Founder and senior pastor of The Church Without Walls in Houston