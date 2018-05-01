Arizona teachers says they'll end walkout if legislature passes budget

(CNN) Arizona public school teachers will end a walkout as early as Thursday if the state legislature approves a budget by then, leaders of Arizona Educators United said Tuesday night.

"Our fight is not over. We have options, but it is time for us to get back to our students and back to our classrooms," elementary school teacher and AEU organizer Rebecca Garelli said at a news conference.

"If the lawmakers do their jobs and get the budget passed by Thursday, we commit to return to our classrooms then."

Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday released a letter to teachers and parents, saying the state was "very close" to passing a budget deal raising teacher pay. Ducey's plan, which he calls "20x2020" raises teacher pay by 20% over two years.

"Arizona's economy is thriving," the governor tweeted. "We have the revenue to give our teachers a 20% pay increase, and restore recession-era cuts to K-12. Let's get this done. #20x2020"