Arizona teachers vow they 'will be back at the Capitol' as walkout continues

(CNN) A red sea of Arizona's public school teachers and their supporters marched on the state Capitol in Phoenix Monday, voicing their dissatisfaction over pay and educational funding. The first teacher walkout in the state's history began on Thursday, and Monday night, organizers announced the walkout would enter a fourth day.

"We will be back at the Capitol tomorrow to continue to fight for our students and state," said Noah Karvelis, a teacher and #RedforEd movement and Arizona Educators United organizer and spokesman.

The Arizona Educator's Association tweeted that 50,000 educators participated in the rally on Monday.

Arizona Educators United wants a 20% raise for teachers by next school year and yearly raises after that until Arizona's teacher salaries reach the national average. The group also wants Arizona to restore education funding to 2008 levels, while Gov. Doug Ducey has offered to restore $371 million in cuts over five years.

Gov. Doug Ducey's plan, which he calls "20x2020" raises teacher pay by 20% over two years.