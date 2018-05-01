Kanye West explains what exactly he likes about Trump

Washington (CNN) Kanye West likes only half of what President Trump does.

The half he likes? "The ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible," he told T.I. when asked, in a video about the rappers' recent collaboration.

In the video, published Monday, West discusses his political views with T.I. The rappers disagree with each other, and their disagreement is the subject of their song "Ye vs. the People (Starring TI as the People)," in which West raps lines like "Make America Great Again had a negative perception/I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction" and "See, that's the problem with this damn nation/All blacks gotta be Democrats, man/We ain't made it off the plantation."

T.I.'s verses are a response: "You gotta see the vantage point of the people/What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil."

Since West went MAGA on Twitter last week and caught the attention of Trump, his intentions and the source of his beliefs have been an open question. Is his support of Trump political? Is it cultural? It it a marketing ploy for the multiple forthcoming mini-albums he said he'll release this summer?

