Trump pushes idea of adding 'Space Force' to US military

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signaled once again on Tuesday that he wants to create a new branch of the US military dedicated to fighting in outer space.

While addressing members of the West Point football team at the White House, Trump floated the idea of adding a "Space Force" branch to the US military -- a concept that has received some support on Capitol Hill but drawn skepticism from the Pentagon.

"You will be part of the five proud branches of the United States Armed Forces -- Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and the Coast Guard. And we're actually thinking of a sixth, and that would be the Space Force," Trump said while presenting the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army football team in the Rose Garden.

"You probably haven't even heard that. I'm just telling you now. We're getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons, and we are seriously thinking of the Space Force," he said.

Trump previously voiced his support for creating a "space force" during a speech in March before military members in California.

