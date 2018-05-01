Hero pilot who landed the Southwest plane visits the White House

(CNN) President Donald Trump will welcome hero pilot Tammie Jo Shults and other crewmembers and passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 to the Oval Office Tuesday, recognizing the work of those in the cabin and the cockpit following catastrophic engine failure.

"He (Trump) will thank the crewmembers who safely landed the damaged flight, and meet with the passengers who heroically assisted their fellow passengers," White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

After the Dallas-bound flight left New York's LaGuardia airport on April 17, a fan blade in the left engine broke midair, sending the titanium alloy blade toward the body of the plane. The object burst through the plane's window, sucking a passenger toward the hole where the window used to be.

Passengers Andrew Needum, a firefighter, and Tim McGinty, who works in farm and ranch real estate, rushed toward row 14 , working together to pull the passenger, Jennifer Riordan, back in from the broken plane window as the plane began to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, witnesses said. Needum and another passenger, retired nurse Peggy Phillips, began performing CPR. Riordan later died at a Philadelphia hospital.

McGinty, Needum and Phillips will be in attendance at the White House Tuesday.

