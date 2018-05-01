Trump asks court to dismiss emoluments lawsuit against him

(CNN) President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of violating the Constitution's Emoluments Clause related to private payments from other governments.

Trump is asking the judge to dismiss the complaint against him as an individual.

He's also being sued separately for violating the Emoluments Clause -- which prohibits federal officeholders from receiving gifts and payments from foreign states or their representatives -- in his official capacity as President.

Trump, in the new filing, claims the District of Columbia and Maryland state attorneys general suing him can only bring a court action like this against him as President.

Even if they could sue Trump as an individual, "the President still is absolutely immune," according to the filing.

