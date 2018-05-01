NBC: Trump's ex-doctor claims office was 'raided' for medical files by Trump allies

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's former physician claimed that his office was raided last year by the President's former bodyguard and a Trump lawyer seeking Trump's medical files, according to a new report from NBC News Tuesday.

Dr. Harold Bornstein told NBC News that Keith Schiller, Trump's former longtime personal bodyguard and confidant, Trump Organization Chief Legal Officer Alan Garten and a third "large man" came to collect all the President's medical records.

"They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes. It created a lot of chaos," Bornstein told NBC News, adding that the incident left him feeling "raped, frightened and sad."

Garten declined to comment to NBC News. Schiller and the White House did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Bornstein said he did not receive a signed form authorizing the release of Trump's records with his consent, which is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, NBC News reported.

Read More