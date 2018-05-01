NBC: Trump's ex-doctor claims office was 'raided' for medical files by Trump allies

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's former physician claimed that his office was raided last year by the President's former bodyguard and a Trump lawyer seeking Trump's medical files, according to a new report from NBC News Tuesday.
Dr. Harold Bornstein told NBC News that Keith Schiller, Trump's former longtime personal bodyguard and confidant, Trump Organization Chief Legal Officer Alan Garten and a third "large man" came to collect all the President's medical records.
"They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes. It created a lot of chaos," Bornstein told NBC News, adding that the incident left him feeling "raped, frightened and sad."
Garten declined to comment to NBC News. Schiller and the White House did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.
Bornstein said he did not receive a signed form authorizing the release of Trump's records with his consent, which is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, NBC News reported.
Trump's lab reports and the original and only copy of Trump's charts were taken, Bornstein told NBC News.
Bornstein, who had been Trump's doctor for more than three decades, told NBC News Trump cut ties with him following a New York Times report. Presidents are cared for by the White House Medical Unit and the White House physician.
The New York doctor claimed the raid occurred on February 3, 2017, two days after telling The New York Times Trump takes Propecia, a prostate drug often prescribed for hair loss.
"I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important. And it certainly was not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that?" he told NBC News.
During Trump's presidential campaign in December 2015, Bornstein came under scrutiny for writing an unusual letter, declaring "unequivocally" that Trump would be the "healthiest president ever elected to the presidency."
Bornstein told NBC News in 2016 that he wrote the letter in only five minutes and as fast as possible.