Dems say Pruitt aide asked EPA to consider opening office in Pruitt's hometown

(CNN) A top aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt directed staffers to consider opening an office in Pruitt's Oklahoma hometown -- before joining the agency's staff, according to congressional Democrats.

Citing government emails, the Democrats say the direction from Pruitt's now-chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, came more than two weeks before Pruitt was confirmed to lead the agency and paralleled improvements eventually made to Pruitt's Washington office.

EPA staffers believed the request was "coming directly from Administrator Pruitt," the lawmakers wrote in one of two letters they made public on Tuesday. The staffers sent the request to the General Services Administration, which handles leases.

Read More